Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the quarter. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.72% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $61.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/carroll-financial-associates-inc-trims-holdings-in-diversified-return-international-equity-etf-jpin.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.