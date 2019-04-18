Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

