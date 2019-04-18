Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) PT Set at €92.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.50 ($107.56) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFX. HSBC set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($86.92).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €80.60 ($93.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.00. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €51.05 ($59.36) and a 1 year high of €84.55 ($98.31).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

