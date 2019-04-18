CareDx (CDNA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 8,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 849,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,764 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 491.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 365,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 431.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 302,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

