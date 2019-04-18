Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $291.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

WARNING: “Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cape-ann-savings-bank-has-1-09-million-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.