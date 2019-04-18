Canon (CAJ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Canon has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Canon had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Canon by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Canon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

