Canon (CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CAJ opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. Canon has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Canon by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

