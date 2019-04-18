CannaCoin Market Cap Achieves $73,019.00 (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CannaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannaCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,019.00 and $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.03267776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.43 or 0.05923757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.01535815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.01299158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00119940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.01346807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00328043 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00031562 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CannaCoin (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theProof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech . The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

