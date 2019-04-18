Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.72.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

