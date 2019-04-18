Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 462,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,653,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.0616 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

