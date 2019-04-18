Canaccord Genuity Increases Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Price Target to C$7.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

IVN stock opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 19.52. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.59.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

