Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1,746.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Camden National by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of CAC opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $88,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

