Calix Inc (CALX) Stake Lowered by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Calix by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

CALX stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Calix had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

