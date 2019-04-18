C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.61. 192,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The company has a market cap of $59.93 million and a P/E ratio of 26.83.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “C-Com Satellite Systems (CMI) Stock Price Down 5.8%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/c-com-satellite-systems-cmi-stock-price-down-5-8.html.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.