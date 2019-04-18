C-Com Satellite Systems (CMI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.61. 192,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.
The company has a market cap of $59.93 million and a P/E ratio of 26.83.
C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter.
C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.
