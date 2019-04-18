Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/busey-wealth-management-purchases-new-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.