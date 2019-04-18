Burberry Group (BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target (down from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,913 ($25.00).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,007 ($26.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,828 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.24 ($2,579.69). Also, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.95), for a total transaction of £217,480.60 ($284,176.92).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.