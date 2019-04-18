Bunzl (BNZL) Given New GBX 2,490 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,630 ($34.37) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,377 ($31.06).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,316.44 ($30.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37).

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 25,887 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,411 ($31.50), for a total transaction of £624,135.57 ($815,543.67). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 8,190 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.05), for a total transaction of £194,594.40 ($254,272.05).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

