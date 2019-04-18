Buckingham Research Trims Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Target Price to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,205. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

