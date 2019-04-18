BTIM Corp. Takes Position in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 376,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,000. BTIM Corp. owned 0.85% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,184,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 907,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 560,343 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $14,391,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 377,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PRGS stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,764 shares of company stock worth $3,284,333. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

