BTIM Corp. Raises Position in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,453,000 after purchasing an additional 344,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 8,038,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

