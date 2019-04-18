BTIM Corp. Increases Stake in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BTIM Corp. Increases Stake in Kadant Inc. (KAI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/btim-corp-increases-stake-in-kadant-inc-kai.html.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.