BTIM Corp. Has $14.82 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

TCBI stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.25. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

