BTIM Corp. Acquires 12,089 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. owned 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

