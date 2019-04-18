BSB Bancorp (BLMT) versus CVB Financial (CVBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BSB Bancorp and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than BSB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSB Bancorp and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSB Bancorp $103.27 million 3.13 $22.91 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $405.34 million 7.55 $152.00 million $1.24 17.64

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BSB Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSB Bancorp 22.18% 12.51% 0.83% CVB Financial 37.50% 10.45% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

BSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of BSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of BSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

CVB Financial beats BSB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans and investment securities, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans. BSB Bancorp, Inc. also offers lockbox, online and mobile banking, global payments, and cash management services. It operates through six full-service branch offices located in Belmont, Watertown, Waltham, Newton, and Cambridge in Southeast Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

