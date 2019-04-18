Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.73 Million Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,313,000 after acquiring an additional 139,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 348,837 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 508,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 208,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,723,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.73 Million Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/brookstone-capital-management-has-6-73-million-holdings-in-vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx.html.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.