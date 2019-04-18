Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 285,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000. Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 118,598 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $7,078,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,317,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725,740. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

