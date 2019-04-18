Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 210,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,744. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

