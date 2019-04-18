Brokers Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Targa Resources by 800.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

