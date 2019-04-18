Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Target Price at $421.50

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $429.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $469.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total transaction of $7,793,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.36, for a total value of $1,088,059.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,248,657. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

