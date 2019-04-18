Brokerages Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Target Price at $15.50

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.18. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Osisko gold royalties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.