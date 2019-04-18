Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Price Target at $66.33

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

ORA opened at $57.22 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $190.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 929,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,923,000 after purchasing an additional 316,433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 741,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after buying an additional 213,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after buying an additional 213,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,488,000 after buying an additional 196,168 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

