Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) PT at $11.94

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

