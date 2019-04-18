Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (KSS) PT at $75.58

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

