Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Price Target at $22.23

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 354,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,867. The company has a market capitalization of $477.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. Duluth has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

