Brokerages Set Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Target Price at $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $135,000 over the last ninety days. 21.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 572,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

