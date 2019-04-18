Brokerages Expect SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. SSR Mining reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.73. 522,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,694. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

