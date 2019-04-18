Brokerages Expect Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $101.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.20 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Potbelly posted sales of $102.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $428.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $434.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $437.20 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $438.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Potbelly’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on Potbelly and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

