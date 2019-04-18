Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $0.48. Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.45% and a negative net margin of 606.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,610. The company has a market cap of $210.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

