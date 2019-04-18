Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post $13.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.20 billion and the lowest is $12.70 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $57.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.24 billion to $60.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.07 billion to $63.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

