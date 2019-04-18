Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,344,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,344,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after acquiring an additional 148,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,634,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

