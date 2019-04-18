Brokerages Anticipate J.Jill Inc (JILL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. J.Jill reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

JILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

In other news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 914.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 321,954 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

