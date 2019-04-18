Brokerages Anticipate Cott Corp (COT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cott posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cott had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson acquired 51,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of COT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cott has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

