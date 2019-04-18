Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 378,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,202,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

