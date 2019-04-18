Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 338,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

