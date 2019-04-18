Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

AMH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 1,241,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,519. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $102,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 792,005 shares of company stock worth $17,851,897. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,238,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,303,000 after buying an additional 107,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.