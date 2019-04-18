British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $40.37 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 61.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 431,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

