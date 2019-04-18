Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 20932030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

BRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 128.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91,589 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

