Brinker International (EAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, we are encouraged by the company's robust top- and bottom-line growth. The company’s traffic-building strategies and efforts to capture increased market share boosted the performance. Brinker’s strong To-Go business continues to drive the performance. Meanwhile, Chili’s turnaround strategy has started to pay off. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows it to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost results. However, high costs associated with restaurant operations might hurt its profitability in the future. Further, dismal performance of international franchise comparable sales at Chili's restaurants is a major concern. The company is plagued with intense competition characterizing the industry. Estimates for current quarter and year have been stable over the past 60 days.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont bought 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,919.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 340,790 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

