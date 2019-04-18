Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,563,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,025,000 after buying an additional 649,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,010.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global cut United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of UTX opened at $135.79 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

