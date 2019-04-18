Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,594,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,708,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 886,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,983,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 783,983 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,077,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,410,000 after purchasing an additional 353,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 14,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/boyd-gaming-co-byd-shares-bought-by-beacon-financial-group.html.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.